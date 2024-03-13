GAM Data Entry Employee Arrested On Suspicion Of Accepting Bribery

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 13 (Petra) -- The Jordan Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission's (IACC) Public Prosecutor made the decision to place a Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) employee under detention for a week in the Marka Correctional and Rehabilitation Center on charges of misdemeanor accepting a bribe from a citizen.In a statement released on Wednesday, the IACC claimed that the worker had tricked a citizen seeking to open a shop into believing he could get the license without doing an inspection in exchange for a predetermined payment. However, the citizen contacted the IACC's hotline, which followed up on the matter immediately, and the employee was caught red-handed receiving the bribe he had requested.An informed source at the IACC applauded the citizen for his attitude and urged anyone in similar situations to contact the IACC so that proper legal action might be taken against those who exploit their positions.