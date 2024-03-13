Pound Sterling Rose Against Dollar

London, March 13 (Petra) -- The pound sterling Wednesday rose against the dollar and fell against the euro.According to British economic reports, the sterling rose slightly against the dollar by 0.01 per cent at 1.2796, while it fell by 0.09 per cent against the euro at 1.1699.

