UAE: 2 Butcheries Closed For Safety Violations Over Cockroach Infestations

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 13 Mar 2024, 9:34 PM

Two butcheries have been issued an administrative closure notice in Abu Dhabi for posing a high risk to public health.

Al Ayham Meat butchery, with the trade licence number CN-4292741, and Al Amal butchery, with the trade licence number CN-4860828, both located in Mushrif Mall-Abu Dhabi, have been shut down by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA).

These actions come as a response to blatant violations of Law No. (2) of 2008 concerning food regulations in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and for risking public health.

The authority stated that the decision to shut down the establishments was made due to repeated violations. Both Al Amal Butchery and Al Ayham Meat Trading Butchery have been found in breach of food regulations. There were instances of selling imported meat falsely labelled as local produce, which undermines consumer trust and compromises food integrity.

Furthermore, the authority found cockroach infestations within the premises, indicating a severe disregard for hygiene and sanitation protocols, according to Arabic media.

The authority urged the community members to remain vigilant and report any violations in food facilities or any suspicions regarding the contents of food items. Individuals are encouraged to reach out to the toll-free number 800555 to report such concerns.

