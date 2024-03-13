UAE: How To Get Your Résumé Right When Applying For Jobs

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 13 Mar 2024, 7:25 PM

The résumé is one of the most important documents for professional branding. A good, imaginaginative, well-crafted résumé can help you land your dream job. Professional résumé writer Rakhee Mansukhani offers a list of dos and don'ts when crafting a résumé...

The Dos

Tailor your résumé : Customise your résumé for each job application by highlighting relevant skills and experiences that match the job requirements.

Use a clean and professional format: Choose a clean, easy-to-read layout with consistent formatting and clear section headings.

Include a summary or objective : Provide a brief overview of your skills, experiences, and career goals at the beginning of your résumé. Write up to five lines.

Quantify your achievements: Wherever possible, use numbers, percentages, or other quantifiable metrics to demonstrate your accomplishments.

Use action verbs : Begin bullet points with strong action verbs to describe your responsibilities and achievements in each role.

Highlight relevant skills : Include a skills section to showcase your key competencies, especially those that are directly relevant to the job you're applying for.

Include relevant keywords : Incorporate industry-specific keywords and phrases from the job description to improve your resume's visibility to applicant tracking systems and hiring managers.

Proofread carefully : Check your résumé for spelling and grammar errors, and consider asking a friend or colleague to review it as well.

The Don'ts

Don't include irrelevant information : Focus on relevant experiences and skills that demonstrate your qualifications for the job.

Don't use a generic template: Avoid using generic résumé templates that don't stand out or reflect your unique qualifications (avoid Canva, Etsy, MS Word, readymade templates because they are not ATS qualified)

Don't include personal information : Omit personal details such as age, marital status, or religious affiliations, as they are not relevant to your professional qualifications. (At times, these are required but can be eliminated)

Don't use unprofessional email addresses : Use a professional email address that consists of your name or a variation thereof.

Don't include outdated or unnecessary details : Exclude outdated skills, experiences, or certifications that are no longer relevant to your career goals.

Don't use dense blocks of text : Use bullet points and concise sentences to make your résumé easier to read and scan.

Don't fabricate or exaggerate your qualifications : Be honest and truthful about your skills, experiences, and achievements. (Don't fake it if you can't make it)

Don't write passport number: But include it when your visa is expiring if you are on a visit.

Do not share resumes via WhatsApp or non-official groups not specifically intended for hiring purposes : This practice may increase your vulnerability to scams and phishing schemes. Be cautious and safeguard your personal information.

