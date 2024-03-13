UAE: Supermarket Shut Down For Storing Expired Food, Violating Law

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) A supermarket in Al Khalidiya, Abu Dhabi, has been closed down by the authorities due to repeated violations.
SaveWay Supermarket, with commercial license number CN-4314510, has been found to have high-risk violations, notably with the presence of expired food products and food items that lacked proper labelling displayed for sale on shelves.
The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa) emphasised that the administrative closure will continue until the identified issues are resolved.
SaveWay Supermarket can only resume its operations upon rectifying all violations, fulfilling all necessary activity requirements, and addressing the reasons for its closure.
