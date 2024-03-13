(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ) AI Stock News Bite - Gaxos Inc. (NASDAQ: GXAI) , a company developing artificial intelligence applications across various sectors, announced that it had acquired the rights to use certain AI-enabled technology from a top biohacking app, "Ultiself," in order to facilitate the development of its tech for Gaxos Health.

The integration of Ultiself's proprietary technology into Gaxos Health's proposed product offering will enable enhanced customization and user experience aligning with modern-day consumer's demands for custom and efficient solutions. This move is expected to accelerate Gaxos Health's development and help solidify its position in the health and wellness industry.

"By securing the rights to use this tech, we will be able to accelerate the development of our AI-enabled application for the Gaxos Health product offering," said Vadim Mats, CEO of Gaxos. "This tech is intended to allow us to offer a more customized approach to delivering customers diet, nutrition, and tracking capabilities.

The integration process will commence immediately, with both teams working closely to ensure a smooth transition. Gaxos is committed to leveraging this new technology to provide value to its customers and stakeholders.

