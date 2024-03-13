King Joins Army Personnel At Southern Military Region For Iftar

Amman, Mar. 13 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah II, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), on Wednesday joined army personnel at the Southern Military Region's Prince Zeid bin Al Hussein 93rd Mechanised Brigade for iftar.His Majesty expressed pride in JAF personnel, commending their readiness and professionalismThe King and the attendees performed the maghreb prayer.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.