King Joins Army Personnel At Southern Military Region For Iftar


3/13/2024 2:26:11 PM

Amman, Mar. 13 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah II, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), on Wednesday joined army personnel at the Southern Military Region's Prince Zeid bin Al Hussein 93rd Mechanised Brigade for iftar.
His Majesty expressed pride in JAF personnel, commending their readiness and professionalism
The King and the attendees performed the maghreb prayer.

