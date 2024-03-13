PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone Of 3 Semiconductor Manufacturing Projects

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 13 (KNN) Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked a historic moment as he laid the foundation stone for three significant semiconductor manufacturing projects on Wednesday.

Virtually inaugurating these projects, PM Modi set the cornerstone for India's first commercial semiconductor fabrication facility in Dholera, Gujarat, operated by Tata-Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp.

Additionally, he inaugurated the CG Power-Renesas Outsourced Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Sanand, Gujarat, and the Tata OSAT unit in Morigaon, Assam.

In his address to the nation, PM Modi emphasised the pivotal role of these initiatives in India's journey towards self-reliance and modernity.

"We are taking a big step towards a bright future," Modi stated.

PM Modi envisioned India emerging as a prominent semiconductor manufacturing hub, driving economic growth and fostering innovation. He stressed the significance of these endeavours in empowering the youth, instilling confidence, and reshaping the nation's destiny.

He mentioned, "India is set to become a prominent semiconductor manufacturing hub. The three facilities will drive economic growth and foster innovation."

He underscored, "Today the youth are seeing how India is working all-round for progress, for self-reliance and for its presence in the global supply chain.”



“These efforts will also increase their self-confidence and wherever a confident youth is, he changes the destiny of his country," the Prime Minister further added.

According to the government, these initiatives will not only boost the semiconductor ecosystem but also generate thousands of jobs across related sectors such as electronics and telecom, heralding a brighter future for the country.

(KNN Bureau)