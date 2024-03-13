(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Calif., March 13, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - While Scientologists across the globe celebrate L Ron Hubbard's birthday today, they are joined by millions more who honor him for the humanitarian activities he inspired and his impact on their lives. In his famous essay,“My Philosophy,” L. Ron Hubbard wrote“I like to help others and count it as my greatest pleasure in life to see a person free himself of the shadows which darken his days.







Photo Caption: March 13 is L. Ron Hubbard's birthday.

“These shadows look so thick to him and weigh him down so that when he finds they are shadows and that he can see through them, walk through them and be again in the sun, he is enormously delighted. And I am afraid I am just as delighted as he is.”

Scientologists worldwide honor the enduring legacy of L. Ron Hubbard, who has inspired a humanitarian movement that enriches lives across society.

Officials, religious leaders and more than 25,000 new Scientology Volunteer Ministers in South Africa know L. Ron Hubbard as the man who inspired a movement that contributed millions of volunteer hours on the frontlines during the pandemic and is empowering entire towns and cities across the nation with the Scientology Tools for Life skills development program.

Former addicts credit him for making it possible for them to live drug-free. They mark the turning point of their lives as the day they began the Narconon program, which is based on Mr. Hubbard's research and writings.

And as shown in the Scientology Network original series I Am a Scientologist , L. Ron Hubbard's wisdom has transformed the lives of countless individuals, empowering them to succeed and thrive.

Among the many honors L. Ron Hubbard earned is the Publishers Weekly Century Award for the book Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health. The magazine describes Dianetics as“perhaps the best-selling non-Christian book of all time in the West.”

Smithsonian magazine lists L. Ron Hubbard among the 11 most influential religious figures in American history and one of the 100 most significant Americans of all time.

To learn more about L. Ron Hubbard and the religion he founded, visit the Scientology Network .

Several of L. Ron Hubbard's books on film are available:

The Problems of Work: Scientology Applied to the Workaday World , The Way to Happiness , and Scientology: The Fundamentals of Thought .

The series L. Ron Hubbard Library Presents includes filmed versions of some of his most popular essays and articles including“My Philosophy ,”“What is Greatness ?” and“The Aims of Scientology .”

The Scientology Network was launched in honor of L. Ron Hubbard's birthday on March 12, 2018, with a special episode featuring Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige .

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions , the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320 and can be streamed on Scientology , on mobile apps , and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

