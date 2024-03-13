Jordan Condemns Killing Of Two Citizens By Israeli Occupation Forces In Tulkarm

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Foreign Ministry on Tuesday condemned the killing of two Jordanians by the Israeli occupation forces on Monday in Tulkarm in occupied West Bank.

Ministry Spokesperson Sufian Qudah said that the ministry had requested Israel to start a full investigation and bear its responsibilities, noting that the ministry will take all necessary diplomatic procedures as per the relevant law and international norms, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



Qudah added that the ministry contacted the families of the victims, who also hold Palestinian IDs, extending deepest condolences to the victims' families.





