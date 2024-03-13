300 Drug Packets Found Travelling To India

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Some

300 packages

of

drugs were seized,

which were

hidden

in a

container

that

was transiting from Guatemala with its final destination to India.

The

anti-drug operation

was

led

by

officials

from the

prosecutor's office

with support from

police units

in the

port

of the

city of Colón.

The

packages, mostly rectangular and some marked with the letter "M", were

distributed in 8 sacks.

Although

no arrests have been made related to this international drug trafficking, the

authorities have already begun the relevant investigations.

Panama, known as a transit point for drugs produced in South America to the United States and Europe

, has reinforced its

efforts in the fight against drug trafficking.

In

2023,

a total of 117 thousand kilos of drugs were seized

in the

country.

