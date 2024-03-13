300 Drug Packets Found Travelling To India

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Some
300 packages
of
drugs were seized,
which were
hidden
in a
container
that
was transiting from Guatemala with its final destination to India.
The
anti-drug operation
was
led
by
officials
from the
prosecutor's office
with support from
police units
in the
port
of the
city of Colón.
The
packages, mostly rectangular and some marked with the letter "M", were
distributed in 8 sacks.
Although
no arrests have been made related to this international drug trafficking, the
authorities have already begun the relevant investigations.
Panama, known as a transit point for drugs produced in South America to the United States and Europe
, has reinforced its
efforts in the fight against drug trafficking.
In
2023,
a total of 117 thousand kilos of drugs were seized
in the
country.
