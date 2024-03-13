EQS-News: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Investment

Corporate News DEAG expands its strong market position in the UK even further by acquiring“ShowPlanr”

Berlin, 13 March 2024 – DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft (“DEAG”) is accelerating its international expansion course and further strengthening its strong market position in the UK. DEAG is acquiring a majority stake in the UK promoter and live event organiser ShowPlanr through its UK subsidiary Flying Music, which is wholly owned by KMJ Entertainment Ltd . (“KMJ Entertainment”). The UK is one of DEAG's important core markets. For DEAG, the acquisition will result in synergy effects in the ticketing and live entertainment business, in particular through co-operation with other subsidiaries in the UK. Company founder and Managing Director of ShowPlanr Chris Jenkins will remain a shareholder and continue to run the company with his proven team in the long term. ShowPlanr was founded in 2010 and has developed into one of the leading independent event organisers in the UK. The company organises more than 600 events such as tours, concerts and theatre performances every year, for which around 250,000 tickets are sold. ShowPlanr is constantly expanding the share of self-produced formats. In recent years, ShowPlanr has organised events such as Waterloo – A Tribute to Abba, Dreamboys, Rhythm of the Dance, The Rolling Stones Story, The Chicago Blues Brothers, The Rat Pack Live in Concert and concerts with the London Symphonic Rock Orchestra. In the future, users will also be able to buy tickets for events directly from DEAG's own ticketing platforms , gigantic and tickets on the ShowPlanr company website. “We will be organising more events than ever before in 2024. We are delighted to become part of the DEAG family and look forward to further dynamising our growth with strong partners from the Group. We want to position our events and artists even more broadly internationally and thus further strengthen our strong market position,” said Chris Jenkins, Managing Director of ShowPlanr. Stuart Galbraith, CEO of KMJ Entertainment:“ShowPlanr has firmly established itself in the UK entertainment market in recent years. We have worked closely and trustfully with ShowPlanr on a number of occasions through our UK sister companies in the DEAG family. We look forward to developing new formats and opening up new locations together in the future, as well as continuing to offer visitors first-class entertainment.” Detlef Kornett, Co-CEO of DEAG:“The acquisition of a majority stake in ShowPlanr is the next logical step in DEAG's development and growth in this segment. We are further expanding our market position in the UK and Ireland and, in line with our strategy, also increasing the share of our own event formats, which are associated with above-average profitability.”

About DEAG DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft (DEAG), a leading entertainment service company and live entertainment provider, produces and promotes live events of all genres and sizes in Europe. With its group companies, DEAG has been present at 22 locations in its core markets of Germany, Great Britain, Switzerland, Ireland, Denmark and Spain. As a live entertainment service provider with an integrated business model, DEAG has extensive expertise in the conception, organisation, promotion and production of live events. Founded in Berlin in 1978, DEAG's core business areas today include Rock/Pop, Classics & Jazz, Family Entertainment, Spoken Word & Literary Events, Arts+Exhibitions, Ticketing and Entertainment Services. Live Entertainment for all generations, including Arts+Exhibitions, are important building blocks for the further development of DEAG's own content. For around 6,000 events, more than 10 million tickets are sold annually for DEAG's own and third-party content - a steadily growing share of these are sold via the Group's own ticketing platforms myticket , myticket , , gigantic and tickets . DEAG is thus excellently positioned for further growth. Investor & Public Relations

