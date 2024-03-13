EQS-News: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAW AND GRAND-DUCAL REGULATION OF 11 JANUARY 2008 ON TRANSPARENCY REQUIREMENTS FOR ISSUERS, AS AMENDED

13.03.2024 / 12:36 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ANNEX B

1

Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting

rights are attached (including the issuer reference number allocated by the CSSF)

Global Fashion Group S.A. 2

Identity of the notifier (if another person makes the notification on behalf of the issuer)

N/A 3

Total number of shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer



225,642,912 4

Total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer, including the suspended voting rights



225,642,912 5

Total number of voting rights, excluding suspended voting rights (exercisable voting rights) (optional)



6

Origin of the change

Capital increase



7

Date when the change occurred 12/03/2024 8

In the previous notification (optional)

-

the total number of shares was of 223.792.912

the total number of voting rights was of

the total number of exercisable voting 223.792.912



223.792.912

13.03.2024 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Global Fashion Group S.A. 5, Heienhaff L-1736 Senningerberg Luxemburg E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: LU2010095458 WKN: A2PLUG Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange EQS News ID: 1858019



