EQS-News: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAW AND GRAND-DUCAL REGULATION OF 11 JANUARY 2008 ON TRANSPARENCY REQUIREMENTS FOR ISSUERS, AS AMENDED
13.03.2024 / 12:36 CET/CEST
ANNEX B
| 1
| Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting
rights are attached (including the issuer reference number allocated by the CSSF)
|
| Global Fashion Group S.A.
| 2
| Identity of the notifier (if another person makes the notification on behalf of the issuer)
|
| N/A
| 3
| Total number of shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer
|
|
225,642,912
| 4
| Total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer, including the suspended voting rights
|
|
225,642,912
| 5
| Total number of voting rights, excluding suspended voting rights (exercisable voting rights) (optional)
|
|
| 6
| Origin of the change
|
| Capital increase
|
|
| 7
| Date when the change occurred
| 12/03/2024
| 8
| In the previous notification (optional)
|
| -
the total number of shares was of
| 223.792.912
|
| the total number of voting rights was of
the total number of exercisable voting
| 223.792.912
|
|
| 223.792.912
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| Global Fashion Group S.A.
|
| 5, Heienhaff
|
| L-1736 Senningerberg
|
| Luxemburg
| E-mail:
| ...
| Internet:
|
| ISIN:
| LU2010095458
| WKN:
| A2PLUG
| Listed:
| Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
| EQS News ID:
| 1858019
|
