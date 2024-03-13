EQS-News: INDUS Holding AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

INDUS successfully completes share buyback program

INDUS successfully completes share buyback program Bergisch Gladbach, 13 March 2024 – SDAX-listed INDUS Holding AG has successfully completed the share buyback program announced on 21

February 2024. INDUS now holds 4.09% of its share capital as treasury shares. These shares are non-voting and non-dividend bearing. “With our buyback offer we are demonstrating that we consider the purchase of our shares to be a good investment,” says Dr.

Johannes Schmidt, Chairman of the Board of Management of INDUS Holding AG.“Thanks to our high cash position, we are able to carry out the buyback and at the same time continue to drive forward the development of the INDUS Group without any restrictions.” Dr.

Johannes Schmidt:“We are continuing to develop our portfolio by investing in our existing portfolio companies and by acquiring new promising companies. We now have the additional flexibility to use our own shares as an acquisition currency when purchasing new companies.” Additional information on the share buyback program can be found on the company's website () under“Investor Relations – Share buyback”. The share buyback program was accompanied by Commerzbank AG, Frankfurt, and McDermott Will & Emery Rechtsanwälte Steuerberater LLP.

About INDUS Holding AG: Established in 1989 and headquartered in Bergisch Gladbach, INDUS Holding AG is a leading specialist for sustainable corporate development in the German-speaking SME sector. INDUS acquires two to three technology-oriented and promising industrial engineering companies for the Engineering, Infrastructure, and Materials segments annually. As a value-driven investment company with a clear focus on defined growth topics, INDUS provides its 43 operationally independent portfolio companies with active, long-term support in their corporate development, especially in the fields of innovation, market excellence, operational excellence, and sustainability. SDAX-listed INDUS Holding AG has been included in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DE0006200108) since 1995. INDUS generated sales of around 1.8 billion euros in 2023. For more information, visit . Notice: This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations, and assumptions of the management of INDUS Holding AG and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. INDUS Holding AG assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.



