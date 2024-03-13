Avolta Wins Nine-Year Contract For 26 Stores In Istanbul’S Sabiha Gökçen International Airport

Avolta AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Avolta wins nine-year contract for 26 stores in Istanbul's Sabiha Gökçen International Airport

13.03.2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Leading global travel experience player Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL), is affirming and growing its presence in Türkiye. Recently confirming the award of a nine-year contract for 26 food & beverage (F&B) stores at Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen International Airport, Avolta is renewing its existing 22 F&B stores and introducing four additional F&B locations to the airport. The contract is a significant extension to the company's existing partnership with the Malaysia Airport's fully owned Turkish asset, and builds on an eleven-year F&B collaboration, as well as a long-standing travel retail partnership, which will run until 2032. Luis Marin, President and CEO Europe, Middle East and Africa, Avolta said:“It is a privilege to play a role in the development of Sabiha Gökçen Airport and we are delighted to build on the success of our existing F&B and travel retail partnerships with the landlord under our inclusive new company name, Avolta. As a united company, boasting expertise in both travel retail and F&B, we are dedicated to providing a more holistic offering to our valued partners and we are very happy to be able to showcase this commitment here in Türkiye. In line with Avolta's Destination 2027 strategy, we have equipped the dining venues with traveler-centric technological solutions, including pre-ordering, order kiosks and other innovative solutions like Your Order Please, a QR-based ordering and payment platform, allowing us to meet our guests' needs in innovative ways. Our well-established retail presence at Sabiha Gökçen Airport also grants us an opportunity to explore different hybrid concepts, combining our expertise across F&B and travel retail to reimagine the experience of travelers.”



Avolta's F&B portfolio meets the diverse needs of international travelers, and at Sabiha Gökçen the company offers renowned brands like KFC and Starbucks, catering to local preferences with 40 Degrees Bar & Brewery and Karafırın, and providing memorable dining experiences with the versatile menu at Happy Moons. Now, Avolta is set to enhance its portfolio with four exciting new stores, blending global and local flavors and designs to create a sense of place for every traveler.



Two stores will be additional locations for the unique restaurant-café, Karafırın, an intimate and warm space for guests to enjoy a fresh breakfast or traditional oven-baked delicacies with a modern touch, accompanied by a glass of perfectly brewed tea or coffee. Avolta will also open a proprietary bar to be fueled by Anadolu Efes, a popular Turkish beer producer and Europe's fifth largest brewer.



The contract win underscores Avolta's expertise in delivering extraordinary dining and travel retail experiences that add value to each guest's journey and contribute to the company's Destination 2027 strategy to make travelers happier. It marks a significant milestone in the company's partnership with Sabiha Gökçen International Airport, and reinforces Avolta's commitment to the airport's continued growth and evolution in the years ahead. For further information:



