India's Future Lies In AI, Semiconductor Growth: IT Minister

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 13 (KNN) India's future economic growth lies in the burgeoning startup ecosystem driven by cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors and electronics, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Tuesday.

Chandrasekhar, who holds the portfolios of Minister of State for Electronics & IT, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, and Jal Shakti, was speaking at the inauguration of India's first Digital India FutureLABS Centre at C-DAC Technopark campus in Thiruvananthapuram.

Stressing India's semiconductor ambitions, the minister revealed the country has received investment proposals worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore ($30 billion) in the semiconductor domain over the past two years.

"We are creating an ecosystem encompassing manufacturing, packaging, innovation, design, skills and research," he stated.

Chandrasekhar underlined the pivotal role of research and innovation in strategic electronics critical for space science, defence, security and surveillance.

He launched indigenous tech products like PARAM Shavak supercomputing solution for beginners (by C-DAC, VVDN), Electric vehicle DC-DC converter and Movable EV charger.

An MoU was signed between Tata Power Renewable Microgrid and C-DAC for microgrid development and deployment.

The Digital India FutureLABS initiative coordinated by C-DAC aims to tap into the trillion-dollar opportunity in electronics system design and manufacturing.

Its focus areas include compute, communication, automotive/mobility, strategic electronics and industrial IoT.

