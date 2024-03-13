CM Yogi Leads Rs 30,826 Crore MSME Loan Distribution Drive In UP

(MENAFN- KNN India) Lucknow, Mar 13 (KNN) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a pivotal role on Wednesday in the distribution of loans within the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector, totalling a significant Rs 30,826 crore.

Emphasising Uttar Pradesh's prominence, Adityanath proudly declared it as the largest distributor of MSME loans nationwide.

"MSMEs will play a crucial role in propelling UP towards achieving a USD 1 trillion economy," he emphasised.

Adityanath also highlighted the notable shift in investor perception towards Uttar Pradesh, now recognised as an exemplary investment hub.

He articulated his vision of transforming Uttar Pradesh into a key driver of the nation's economic growth.

The event witnessed the presence of Rakesh Sachan, the State MSME Minister, Chief Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra, and other prominent figures, signifying the collective commitment towards bolstering the MSME sector and fostering Uttar Pradesh's economic prosperity.

(KNN Bureau)