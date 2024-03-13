Industry Urges Gujarat Govt To Roll Out New Textile Policy Before Elections

(MENAFN- KNN India) Gandhinagar, Mar 13 (KNN)

With the Lok Sabha elections looming, industry leaders in Gujarat are urging the state government to roll out the new textile policy before the model code of conduct kicks in.

The Federation of Indian Art Silk Weaving Industry (FIASWI) has taken the lead in pushing for the timely implementation of the new policy. The move is aimed at ensuring growth and sustainability for the textile sector, which holds significant importance in the state's economy, reported The Indian Express.

Speaking on behalf of the federation, FIASWI chairman Bharat Gandhi emphasised the urgency, stating, "We have demanded that after the new textile policy of Gujarat is announced, it should be implemented from January 2024."

Gandhi revealed that the state government has already drafted the textile policy and is expected to finalize it after consulting with stakeholders.

"We have come to know that the government of Gujarat has made a draft of the textile policy, and after this meeting with the stakeholders, they will come up with a final policy," he added.

The industry's demands were presented during a meeting held on Monday at Udhyog Bhavan in Gandhinagar, where representatives from the textile sector met with S J Haider, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries and Mines Department, and J P Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department.

