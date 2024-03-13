Bravo Multinational Inc. (BRVO) Enters Fast-Growing Media Streaming Market With New Video Streaming Subscription Service

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



The media streaming market was valued at $119.01 billion and is expected to reach $173.73 billion by 2028

Bravo recently announced entering an Asset Purchase Agreement to acquire assets of Streaming TVEE Inc., including the license of OTT (Over-The-Top) streaming technology TVee NOW(TM) is set for beta launch in Q1 2024 and is expected to be accessible across various devices, with dedicated apps on platforms including Roku, Apple, and Google Play stores

The media streaming market has experienced a strong growth pattern over recent years, fueled by the growing demand for subscription-based services, the increased availability of region-specific and original content, and the popularity of live sports. In 2023, this market was valued at $119.01 billion and is expected to reach $173.73 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.86% ( ). The drivers for growth are changing the strategies the vendors adopt in the market – emphasizing enhanced customer experience by providing personalization and affordability.

Bravo Multinational (OTC: BRVO) , a company actively exploring opportunities in the entertainment, hospitality, and technology sectors to generate long-term value for its shareholders through high-growth business ventures, recently announced entering into an Asset Purchase Agreement to acquire the...

