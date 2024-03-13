How Illinois' Adult-Use Cannabis Prices Compare Regionally

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) In 2023, the state of Illinois

raked in billions

in recreational cannabis sales. This is despite the fact that prices in the state are among the highest in the country. In total, Illinois raked in more than $1.5 billion in sales, with more than 42 million products being sold at dispensaries throughout the state. This brought in about $400 million in recreational cannabis tax revenue.

Tax revenue from sales is allocated to a number of departments in the state, among them substance abuse, criminal justice prevention programs and...

