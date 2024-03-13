Investornewsbreaks Dariohealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) Presents New Research From Two Studies At International Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) DarioHealth (NASDAQ: DRIO) , a leader in the global digital health market, recently presented two new clinical studies at the 17th

International Conference on Advanced Technologies and Treatments for Diabetes (“ATTD”) 2024. The conference was held in Florence, Italy, on March 6–9, 2024. According to the announcement, one of the studies presented at the three-day gathering is the first of a planned series of studies designed to examine the impact of Dario's integrated cardiometabolic solution as a means to address weight and diabetes with or without a GLP-1. During this study, researchers looked at data gathered for 6,963 people living with prediabetes who used Dario's smart blood glucose meter combined with weight tracking. The study showed a 6.38% reduction in weight for members with a baseline BMI of 30 and above as well as an overall reduction in blood glucose levels. The second study evaluated the effectiveness of Dario's digital health solution as a means to improve flu vaccine awareness and rates. Results of that study indicated that digital health platforms with an established relationship in existing member bases can play an effective role in supporting flu vaccination campaigns and outcomes.“We are thrilled with the results on Dario's ability to meaningfully impact the clinical measures associated with prediabetes, helping our members adopt the healthier behaviors necessary to reduce their risks of type 2 diabetes,” said DarioHealth vice president of clinical and scientific affairs Yifat Hershcovitz, PhD, in the press release.“This data clearly shows the value of a single approach to supporting the weight loss and blood-glucose improvements needed to help make those changes possible.”

To view the full press release, visit



About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. is a leading digital health company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric, multichronic condition digital therapeutics platform. Dario's platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain and behavioral health. The company's user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention and results, and making the right thing to do the easy thing to do. Dario provides its highly user-rated solutions globally to health plans and other payors, self-insured employers and providers of care as well as directly to consumers.

For more information about the company, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to DRIO are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN