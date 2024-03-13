Investornewsbreaks Exro Technologies Inc. (TSX: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF) Executives To Participate In This Month's 36Th Annual Roth Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Exro Technologies (TSX: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF) , a leading clean-technology company focused on developing new generation power-control electronics that expand the capabilities of electric motors and batteries, will be participating at this month's 36th Annual Roth Conference. The conference is slated for March 17–19, 2024, in Dana Point, California. According to the announcement, Exro CEO Sue Ozdemir

and chief investment officer

Darrell Bishop will meet with institutional investors during both one-on-one and small-group meetings. During those meetings, the Exro executives will offer insights into Exro's industry disruptive technologies for electric vehicles and stationary energy storage as well as ongoing strategic initiatives. The annual Roth Conference is designed to bring together executive management from an array of public and private growth companies with institutional investors.

To view the full press release, visit



About

Exro

Technologies

Inc.

Exro Technologies is a leading clean-technology company that has developed new-generation power control electronics that change how the world optimizes energy by expanding the capabilities of electric motors and batteries. The company's innovative technologies serve to bridge the performance-cost gap in e-mobility - Exro's

Coil Driver(TM) - and stationary energy storage - Exro's Cell Driver (TM) - and act to accelerate adoption toward a circular electrified economy by delivering more with less, minimum energy for maximum results. For more information about the company, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to EXROF are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN