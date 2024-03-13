Investornewsbreaks - IGC Pharma Inc. (NYSE American: IGC) Names Healthcare Leader To Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) IGC Pharma (NYSE American:

IGC) , a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, has appointed a new independent director to its board of directors. The company announced that healthcare veteran Terry Lierman has accepted the position. Lierman brings a rich background in healthcare to this new opportunity. He currently serves as cochair of the board of advisors at the Institute of Human Virology and as a member of the Board of Visitors at the La Follette School of Public Affairs at the University of Wisconsin. In addition, he founded the Children's Research Institute, one of America's top children's research programs, as well as the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and the National Organization on Fetal Alcohol Syndrome. He has served as a director/trustee of the NY Life-Mainstay Funds, as the chief administrator for drug research and development at the National Cancer Institute, as staff director for the Committee on Appropriations at the U.S. Senate, and the chief of staff and White House liaison to the U.S. House of Representative's Majority Leader. Lierman is eager to be part of a company developing noninvasive solutions for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and related central nervous system disorders and will be a great addition to the IGC Pharma team.

“With his track record of execution and extensive experience in health care, Mr. Lierman will undoubtedly bring invaluable insights and strategic guidance to IGC Pharma,” said IGC Pharma CEO Ram Mukunda in the press release.“His appointment is pivotal for our company as we advance our phase 2 trial investigating IGC- AD1 as a treatment for agitation in dementia in Alzheimer's and prepare our second AD candidate, TGR-63, for a phase 1 clinical trial. We are eager to leverage Mr. Lierman's expertise as we continue our mission to develop innovative therapeutics to address critical unmet medical needs.”

IGC Pharma Inc. is at the forefront of the fight against Alzheimer's disease, developing innovative solutions to address this devastating illness. The company's mission is to transform the landscape of Alzheimer's treatment with a robust pipeline of five promising drug candidates. IGC-AD1 and LMP target the hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease, including neuroinflammation, Aβ plaques, and neurofibrillary tangles. IGC-AD1 is currently undergoing a Phase 2b clinical trial for agitation in dementia associated with Alzheimer's (clinicaltrials, CT05543681). TGR-63 disrupts the progression of Alzheimer's by targeting Aβ plaques. IGC-M3, currently in preclinical development, aims to inhibit the aggregation of Aβ plaques, potentially impacting early-stage Alzheimer's. IGC-1C, also in preclinical stages, targets tau protein and neurofibrillary tangles, representing a forward-thinking approach to Alzheimer's therapy. In addition to its drug development pipeline, IGC Pharma is actively leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Alzheimer's research. Their AI projects encompass various areas, including clinical trial optimization and early detection of Alzheimer's. For more information, visit the company's website at

IBN