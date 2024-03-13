Investornewsbreaks Cybin Inc. (NYSE American: CYBN) (Cboe CA: CYBN) Executives Share CYB003 Program Update During Webcast

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Cybin (NYSE American: CYBN) (Cboe CA: CYBN) , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to revolutionizing mental healthcare by developing new and innovative next-generation, psychedelic-based treatment options, hosted a conference call and webcast this morning at 8:30 a.m. ET. According to the announcement, the company provided an update on CYB003, its proprietary deuterated psilocybin analog being developed for the adjunctive treatment of MDD. The update featured four-month durability results from Cybin's ongoing phase 2 trial, which is evaluating CYB003 for the treatment of major depressive disorder (“MDD”). Company officials who presented during the webcast include CEO Doug Drysdale and chief medical officer Amir Inamdar, MBBS, DNB (psych), MFPM.

To view an archived version of the presentation, visit



To view the full press release, visit



About Cybin Inc.

Cybin is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to create safe and effective psychedelic-based therapeutics to address the large unmet need for new and innovative treatment options for people who suffer from mental-health conditions. Cybin's goal of revolutionizing mental healthcare is supported by a network of world-class partners and internationally recognized scientists aimed at progressing proprietary drug-discovery platforms, innovative drug-delivery systems, and novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens. The company is currently developing CYB003, a proprietary deuterated psilocybin analog for the treatment of major depressive disorder, and CYB004, a proprietary deuterated DMT molecule for generalized anxiety disorder; the company also has a research pipeline of investigational psychedelic-based compounds. Headquartered in Canada and founded in 2019, Cybin is operational in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Ireland. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to CYBN are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN