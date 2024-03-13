Investornewsbreaks Golden Triangle Ventures Inc. (GTVH), Lavish Entertainment Division Reach 'Significant Milestone' With Recent Property Acquisition

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Golden Triangle Ventures (OTC: GTVH) , a multifaceted consulting company, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Lavish Entertainment, have acquired approximately 70 acres of prime and improved land for its Destino Ranch project. Located in Arizona, Destino Ranch is a flagship venture being developed by Lavish Entertainment, which operates under GTVH's entertainment division and was established with a vision of becoming nationally recognized in concert production. According to the announcement, the recent acquisition marks a“significant milestone” in the company's plans to develop a multifaceted destination center set to redefine entertainment and hospitality. The company noted that the original owner of the property had invested a significant amount of time and resources into the location. The property includes perimeter fencing, graded roads, solar-power systems, permanent structures, multiple garden areas, a well, a septic system, complete irrigation systems for all trees, security cameras and heavy equipment for upkeep and development -

all upgrades valued at nearly $6 million. The property will provide the infrastructure to begin the development of Destino Ranch and will dramatically increase the company's ability to enter the market.

The company noted that Destino Ranch is ideally located only a few miles from a bustling freeway, providing easy access and a premier tourist destination and entertainment complex. Golden Triangle Ventures is working to secure bookings for showcasing beginning in Q4 2024.“This [acquisition] marks a significant step forward in our vision to create a one-of-a-kind destination that celebrates art, music and entertainment year-round,” said Golden Triangle Ventures CEO Steffan Dalsgaard in the press release.“Our entire team is beyond confident in our ability to bring this project to life, and our plan is coming closer to reality every day.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Golden Triangle Ventures Inc.

Golden Triangle Ventures is a multifaceted consulting company, which operates as the parent business pursuing ventures in the health, entertainment and technology sectors along with others that provide synergistic value to these three core divisions. The company aims to purchase, acquire and/or joint venture with established entities within these areas of business. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion and commitment in these marketplaces. The company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services. The three points of the Golden Triangle exclusively represent the three sectors the company aims to do business in. Golden Triangle Ventures is highly focused on acquiring a well-diversified portfolio of companies under one umbrella, which are all managed and owned by the company. An amazing team of professionals support each division and continue to help Golden Triangle Ventures grow daily. For more information about the company, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to GTVH are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN