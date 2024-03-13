Investornewsbreaks Safety Shot Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOT) Appoints Music And Film Industry Veteran As President And Board Member

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Safety Shot (NASDAQ: SHOT) , a pioneer in innovative well-being solutions, today announced that American entrepreneur, record executive and film producer Jordan Schur has been appointed as president of the company. Schur will also join Safety Shot's board of directors.“Given the sheer talent that has been under Schur's guidance, we are very excited to have this renowned pioneer join the Safety Shot team,” said John Gulyas, Safety Shot's chairman of the board.“His legacy in film and music as well as his diligence, innovation and intuition will be a driving force in navigating Safety Shot to become a leading household brand in the wellness beverage arena.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Safety Shot

Inc.

Safety Shot has developed a first-of-its-kind beverage that makes you feel better faster from the effects of alcohol by reducing blood alcohol content and increasing mental clarity. Safety Shot leverages scientifically proven ingredients to enhance metabolic pathways responsible for breaking down blood alcohol levels. The formulation includes a tailored selection of all-natural vitamins, minerals and nootropics, promoting faster alcohol breakdown and aiding in recovery and rehydration. Safety Shot has been available for retail purchase since the first week of December 2023 at



and

. In addition, the company plans to launch business-to-business sales to distributors, retailers, restaurants and bars in 2024.

