200 Schools Have No Buildings In Baghlan

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PUL-I-KHUMRI (Pajhwok): Education Department officials in northern Baghlan province say more than 200 out of 570 schools in the province have no buildings and their students face serious problems.

Education director Maulvi Mohammad Noor Azizi told Pajhwok Afghan News 209 schools had no buildings and more than 51,000 students attended classes under the open sky.

He said this year surrounding walls were constructed for 63 schools and classrooms for 9,476 students in some schools.

He did not say when the problem of lack school buildings will be solved. He said some schools had been provided tents and they were striving to solve all problems crippling the education process.







Mohammad Rasoul, a local representative in Akakhel area of Pul-i-Khumri, said they had no school in their area and their children were deprived of education.

He said they had frequently asked the previous government to build a school building in their area, but their demand remained unfulfilled.

He urged the Islamic Emirate Afghanistan (IEA) to build schools for hundreds of children deprived of education in Akakhel village.

Meanwhile, Karimdad, a resident of Khush Dara village in Khost district, said there was a high school in Hazarbai area, five kilometers away from their village, but it did not have a building.

He said children from around 40 villages went to the school, but some children gave up going to the school in cold or warm weather.

More than 200 new seminaries have been established in the province since last one year.

