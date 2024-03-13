Heart-Wrenching Stories Of Afghans From Past Wars

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Some victims of the past war narrate bitter stories of the bloody conflict in Afghanistan and want the Afghans to strike unity in their ranks and never let foreign wars take a toll on the Afghans again.

The Afghans suffered a lot in one way or another in the past four decades of war, with countless children becoming orphans and women widows. Countless families were destroyed, many people rendered disabled, millions were forced to leave the country and millions more turned to drugs.

Each victim of the war has a heart-wrenching story and one will break into tears on hearing such heart-breaking narrations.

Haji Mohammad Afzal, 70, a resident of Anark village in Dehrawood district of Uruzgan province, lost his wife and six sons in a raid of foreign forces on his house 15 years ago.

He said the massive grief broke his back and snatched smile from his face forever.

Mohammad Afzal said:“Now even if the whole world gets destroyed, I will not cry.”

He said that about 15 years ago foreign forces stationed in Afghanistan raided his son's house at nightime.

“As I entered home after the raid, I saw both my sons (Hassan Nimatullah and Hassan Habibullah) lying dead in a pool of blood.”

He said that five months after the incident, foreign forces again raided his house and killed his third son and two years later, American forces raided his house again, this time he lost his three more sons and wife.

He said shortly after the last attack, government forces took him first to the US forces camp in Uruzgan, then to Kandahar, and then to Bagram prison. He spent six years in Bagram prison.

Mohammad Afzal said he was tortured a lot in Bagram jail and was kept so secret that a few months after, his family got the news of his death and they held Fatiha ceremony for him.

According to him:“I'm counting on current days of my life because I used to live in fear of raids. The past wars gifted me two widows and four orphaned grandchildren.”

Mohammad Afzal said he has six other sons and now he lives with them. He says he is happy for the security in the country. He wants the Islamic Emirate to make more efforts to strengthen the security in the country and address problems of the people in other areas as well.

Abdullah, a resident of Garocho village in Badpakh district of Laghman province, said that in 2009 he lost ten members of his family in an airstrike that injured 18 others.

“We had newly come from Pakistan. We were living in tents in a camp. It was our cousin's wedding. We went to the wedding party. Early in the morning, foreign forces came to the village. People started running in deffirent directions when the wedding house was bombed.”

He said:“Ten people from our family and three villagers were martyred and 18 others injured in the airstrike”.

According to his information, the dead included his wife, mother-in-law, two cousins, sister-in-law and other family members.

Abdullah said after the incident the then government promised to provide him land for the victims and send them to Hajj, but the promise was never fulfilled.

Nazeem Zadran, 63, a resident of Abkhani Zadran village in Nahrain district of Baghlan, also lost his 22-year-old son during a raid by American forces in Kunduz province in 2017.

Zadran says his son was engaged and left behind his fiancée.

According to him, his son had nothing to do with anyone. In raids and operations, American forces always harassed, beat and imprisoned ordinary people.

Zadran broke into tears and said:“The pain and separation my 22-year-old son was so severe that his mother became blind from so much crying, fear and grief. Even now, her health is not good.”

Nazekmir, a resident of Bagram district of Parwan province, said three years ago, he lost his uncle to the conflict and his uncle left behind seven orphans and a widow and since then he was looking after the family.

He said his uncle worked in Baghlan with the special forces of the previous government.

“The war should disappear. Many Afghans were killed one by one. We all know that Afghans worked with the previous government to support their families, my uncle was forced to take a job in the military. At last, his post was attacked at night in Baghlan.”

He said his uncle's two sons went to school, but the rest of his five brothers and sisters were minors. He said that the government was giving a monthly salary to his uncle's family.

These people are happy with the current security in the country and they want the countrymen to get united and never let foreign wars are imposed on Afghans again.

