Qatar Living Signs Mou With USQBC

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Living and the US-Qatar Business Council (USQBC) in Doha recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster mutual growth and bolster USQBC's online presence.

This partnership reflects the shared vision of USQBC and Qatar Living to enhance digital visibility and foster business growth between the two organisations. Following this partnership, Qatar Living will provide digital media coverage for USQBC this year. The mutually beneficial collaboration will implement a cross-promotional strategy that will increase visibility for both organisations.

Sheikha Mayes bint Hamad al-Thani, managing director of USQBC Doha Office, said:“I am very pleased about the strategic partnership between the US-Qatar Business Council and Qatar Living, which will facilitate mutual growth and enhance digital visibility.

“Our steadfast commitment to continuously supporting our esteemed member companies continues to be a cornerstone of our mission at USQBC. This innovative partnership is poised to provide substantial value to our esteemed member companies.”

Haitham al-Haidari, CEO of Qatar Living, said:“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with USQBC, where we will harness the expertise of Qatar Living and its extensive community reach.

“Our goal is to showcase the impactful initiatives undertaken by USQBC for the community and the economy. We anticipate that this collaboration will yield fruitful and mutually beneficial results.”

Qatar Living will serve as an invaluable resource and will sponsor or co-host strategic events and initiatives of USQBC and showcase them on their website and social media channels, thereby improving digital visibility and exposure for both organisations.

