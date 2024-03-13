Amir Discusses Gaza With Top EU Officials

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani discussed, in a phone call Wednesday with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen ways to enhance and develop co-operation between Qatar and the European Union.

The call also dealt with exchanging views on the most prominent regional and international developments, particularly developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani received a phone call Wednesday from President of the European Council Charles Michel.

During the call, they discussed co-operation relations between Qatar and the European Union and ways to strengthen them, in addition to the key regional and global developments, particularly the situation in the Gaza Strip and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

