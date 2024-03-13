IBM To Invest $45 Million In Climate Adaptation-Focused Social Impact Program

Tech giant IBM announced a new commitment to invest $45 million in its social impact program, the IBM Sustainability Accelerator, as part of a new initiative aimed at boosting city resiliency through technology-focused climate adaptation solutions.

