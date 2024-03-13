Keybank Secures $25.3 Million Of Financing For Two Multifamily Housing Properties In Albany, NY

(MENAFN- 3BL) KeyBank Real Estate Capital (KBREC) secured $25.3 million for Redburn Development Partners to refinance two multifamily properties that preserve affordable workforce housing in Albany, New York.

KeyBank secured a $14.2 million Fannie Mae fixed rate loan to refinance existing debt for 930 on Broadway, a newly constructed multifamily property with studio, 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, and 3-bedroom units located in the Albany Warehouse District.

Redburn Development Partners has agreed to set aside 50 percent of the units to preserve workforce housing for individuals earning 80% or less of AMI, as part of the Fannie Mae Sponsor-Dedicated Workforce (SDW) Housing program. The 81-unit, mid-rise apartment complex consists of a four-story apartment building and includes 12,155 square feet of commercial space. 930 on Broadway is situated on 1.52 acres and offers 47 parking spaces.

KeyBank also arranged a $11.1 million Freddie Mac fixed rate loan to refinance existing debt for Astro Apartments, a student housing property located across the street from the main State University of New York (SUNY) Albany campus on Washington Avenue. Astro Apartments offers fully furnished studio-, one- and two-bedroom units for SUNY students living off campus. Built in 1998, the property is a garden-style complex situated on 2.4 acres, comprised of two three-story apartment buildings.

Dirk Falardeau and Mark Flanders of KBREC Commercial Mortgage Group structured the financing.

