               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Matriarchs Of Whisky: Stephanie Macleod Of Dewar's


3/13/2024 2:02:20 PM

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by Augustman

In 2023, Dewar's swept the blended scotch categories in the International Whisky Competition, along with McLeod's triumph as Master Blender of the Year. It is testament to her mastery in her role. When we asked her what her secret was, she replied with that trademark humility.“A spirit of experimentation has always been core to the brand since it was founded. It was our first Master Blender, A.J. Cameron, who pioneered double ageing in the 1890s, a process we still hold true to today..."

Continue reading here

MENAFN13032024007202015466ID1107973395

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search