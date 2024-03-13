(MENAFN- 3BL) Cascale (formerly the Sustainable Apparel Coalition) recently launched the latest version of the Higg Brand and Retail Module (BRM), a part of the Higg Index suite of tools. The update reflects the organization's commitment to continuously evolving, updating, and refining the Higg Index to meet the needs of members, users, and the industry. In our latest blog post, Maravillas Rodriguez Zarco, senior director Higg Index Strategy & Operations, shares insights on the recent updates to the tool. She discusses how the Higg BRM could advance data-driven decision-making and compliance in the fashion industry in a blog post titled, How Fashion Brands Can Leverage Higg BRM for Decision-Making, Compliance .

