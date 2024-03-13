Kohler's Hidden Gem: Employee Malcolm Smith's Artistic Legacy Enhances Huntsville Plant

(MENAFN- 3BL) An artist in our midst.

When Malcolm Smith joined our Huntsville, AL, team back in 1997, he brought an unexpected talent that goes far beyond the tubs and showers he helps build.

“I can't remember a time when I wasn't drawing something somewhere,” explained the self-taught Malcolm.“When I started at Kohler, I was doing portraits of people. Word got around the plant, and I was asked if I could do a mural.”

The rest is history.

Malcolm created two incredible murals-one of local Huntsville landmarks in 2000 and another of the manufacturing process in 2010. Each took about a month to complete. More than two decades later, Huntsville associates are still enjoying the incredible masterpieces.

“From time to time, new team members will ask me if I know who painted the murals. They're always surprised when I say, 'I did.''