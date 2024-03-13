New Fedex HBCU Student Ambassador Program Cohort Unveiled In A“Super” Way

MENAFN - 3BL) FedEx announced the third cohort of the FedEx HBCU-Student Ambassador Program in a very super way - with help from HBCU student and famous alum.

FedEx is the Official Delivery Service of the NFL. The coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy arrived ahead of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas and was delivered during the NFL Super Bowl Experience presented by Toyota. This year's delivery featured a special trio of participants, including Bob Fini, a FedEx Express courier with 37 years of service, NFL Hall of Famer and 3x Super Bowl Champion, Jerry Rice, and FedEx-HBCU Student Ambassador, Chanelle Houston. Rice is an alumnus of Mississippi Valley State University (MVSU), an HBCU, where Houston is currently a graduating senior. Together they had the honor of signing for the Vince Lombardi Trophy to officially welcome it to the NFL Super Bowl Experience presented by Toyota.

In addition to the trophy delivery, Houston talked about her experiences as a participant in the first cohort of the FedEx-HBCU Student Ambassador program, her career goals, and announced the third cohort of students who will begin later this spring. Houston also had a once in a lifetime opportunity to chat with Rice and to share stories about their experiences at MVSU and the importance of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

The FedEx-HBCU Student Ambassador Program launched in 2022 as part of a five-year commitment to eight HBCUs across the country. It is an initiative that is part of a more than 20-year collaboration with HBCUs. The program helps prepare HBCU students for the workforce after college, engaging students in unique learning experiences that help build leadership and career-ready skills.

The third cohort will convene later this spring and participate in quarterly sessions focused on but not limited to interview training, mock interviews, and resume development. Ambassadors will also have access to apply for internships and experience mentorship opportunities with various FedEx leaders.

Watch Rice and Houston's conversation at Super Bowl LVIII here and learn more about the FedEx-HBCU Ambassador program at FedExCares .

To learn more about our commitment to HBCUs, click here .