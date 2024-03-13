Pennsylvania Policies Will Spark Increased Renewable Energy Build-Out, Helping Businesses Meet Goals

(MENAFN- 3BL) March 13, 2024 /3BL/ - Ceres and major companies doing business in Pennsylvania welcome two newly proposed policies from the administration of Gov. Josh Shapiro that would grow the share of clean electricity in the state's power mix, sparking an increased build-out of renewable energy resources.

Gov. Shapiro today introduced the Pennsylvania Reliable Energy Sustainability Standard (PRESS), a proposal that would mark the first update to the Commonwealth's clean electricity standard in recent history by requiring that low-carbon power represent 50% of the power mix by 2035. He also introduced the Pennsylvania Climate Emissions Reduction (PACER) Act, a second program that would establish a new market-based system to cut pollution from power plants, while investing proceeds in rebates for Pennsylvania residents and projects that reduce air pollution, lower energy costs for low-income Pennsylvanians, and invest in new clean energy projects.

Together, the two proposals would drive clean energy investment in Pennsylvania to create jobs, cut pollution, stabilize utility costs, and ensure the Commonwealth does not fall behind as energy innovation takes hold across the U.S. Businesses that have long advocated for stronger clean energy policy in Pennsylvania celebrated their introduction on Wednesday.

Ceres has worked with Pennsylvania companies for years to support stronger clean energy and climate policies, including through widespread corporate advocacy for adoption of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative to reduce power-sector emissions and using proceeds to invest in the Commonwealth - which analysts project would save ratepayers more than $1.5 billion while bringing in nearly $1 billion to in federal clean energy funding through tax credits and other incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. The proposed PACER policy would implement a new market-based cap-and-invest system for the Pennsylvania power system.

