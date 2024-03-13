National Zero Emission Freight Corridor Strategy Will Advance Fleet Electrification Across The U.S. Economy

(MENAFN- 3BL) March 13, 2024 /3BL/ - Ceres applauds the U.S. Department of Energy, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and the U.S. Department of Transportation for their all-of-government coordinated strategy to expand the deployment of infrastructure to support clean freight by 2040 in four phases, unveiled as the National Zero Emission Freight Corridor Strategy. This will provide a guide for public and private stakeholders to invest in the development of zero emission vehicle infrastructure where it makes the most sense-on the most heavily-used freight corridor segments and ports.

Ceres and CEVA have long advocated for the strategic and equitable siting of charging stations that support commercial vehicles, including by supporting and providing input into the launch of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program funded by the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021. Business support has been crucial to advancing state and federal policies like the Advanced Clean Trucks rule, strong heavy-duty vehicle standards, and federal tax incentives for clean vehicles included in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, sending a clear signal to vehicle manufacturers that fleet operators are serious about transitioning to clean vehicles that reduce their fuel and maintenance costs and help them achieve their climate goals.

These policies together will ensure corporate fleet owners and operators can access the necessary volume and variety of vehicle models at the price points they need. The National Zero Emission Freight Corridor Strategy will strengthen the impact of existing policies and accelerate private-sector action by providing the infrastructure needed for a clean and reliable freight system. It will also enable advance planning to support widespread deployment of zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty trucks for utilities and regulators, charging networks, and fleets.

Ceres works to decarbonize the six highest emitting sectors of the US economy, including transportation, through its Ambition 2030 initiative and the National Zero Emission Freight Corridor Strategy is critical in meeting U.S. climate goals.

