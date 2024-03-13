Call For Setting Up Five Large Inter-State Power Transmission System

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The National Committee of Transmission (NCT) has recommended five large inter-state transmission system (ISTS) projects worth ₹16,439.87 crore for approval of the ministry of power transmission systems for evacuation of power from part A and part B of Rajasthan Renewable Energy Zone PhIV (Bikaner Complex) would be developed at an estimated cost of ₹11,325.86 crore and is expected to be completed within a period two years from the award of the project, an investment of ₹3,453 crore has been estimated for the transmission scheme for integration of Davanagere/Chitradurga REZ and Bellary REZ in Karnataka within a timeline of 24 months and 30 months, respectively other two projects among the large ISTS projects including the transmission scheme to integrate Bijapur REZ in Karnataka with the grid and evacuation of power from Kudankulam nuclear power units 3 & 4 (2x1000 MW) with a capex of ₹1,113 crore and ₹548 crore, respectively, under the ministry of power, has cleared three smaller projects worth up to ₹500 crore and the augmentation of capacity at Karur pooling station, Tamil Nadu, Jam Khambhaliya pooling station, Gujarat and transmission lines for integration Tumkur-II REZ in Karnataka. These projects cumulatively would require an estimated capex of ₹890 crore recommendations and approvals were given in the 18th meeting of the committee on 5 March, according to the minutes of the meeting meeting also discussed functioning of the national grid. The Grid Controller in its presentation on the operations of the national grid showed reliability issues such as low voltage, ICT overloading and repeated tripping of intrastate lines in Rajasthan Intra-state Network and also that high impact low frequency events such as water logging and floods impacted substations and generating station committee was of the view that construction standards are strictly to be adhered to during implementation of transmission system presentation also said that hydro power generation at Teesta in Sikkim III and IV has still not revived after it was halted post cloudburst and eventual damage to the dam in last October.\"Entire 1,900 MW of hydro generation is yet to be revived,\" said Grid Controller presentation its previous meeting, the NCT had approved four new inter-state transmission systems (ISTS) valued at ₹736.83 crore. The government aims to reach a renewable energy capacity of 500 GW by 2030 and integrate it into the grid, aligning with its ambitious energy transition and climate targets to a draft plan floated by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), India requires a substantial investment of ₹4.75 trillion by 2027 to develop its transmission infrastructure, including lines, substations, and reactive compensation. The CEA has sought stakeholders' comments and recommendations on its draft National Electricity Plan (Volume II) by 26 March.

