Nitin Gadkari Snubs Uddhav Thackeray's Invite, Calls It 'Immature, Ridiculous' Amid BJP's Maharashtra Seat-Sharing Talks

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari rejected Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's invitation to join his party and termed it as \"immature and ridiculous\", while speaking at a rally in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district on Tuesday, March 12 Thackeray, while extending the invite again, had urged Nitin Gadkari to leave the BJP if he felt that he was being“insulted” and said that the opposition in Maharashtra would ensure his victory in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls.“I had told Gadkari this two days ago, and I am repeating it again. If you are being insulted, leave the BJP and join the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). We will ensure your victory,” Uddhav Thackeray stated, as per a PTI report read: Mumbai Metro One Sale: Maharashtra Cabinet approves purchase of MMRDA-Reliance Infra joint venture from Anil AmbaniUddhav Thackeray, who mocked the BJP leader, said his party would make Gadkari a minister when his government comes to power, and it would be a post with powers. The Shiv Sena leader said people like (former Congress leader) Kripashankar Singh, whom the BJP once targeted (over alleged corruption), figured on the saffron party's first list of candidates along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but Nitin Gadkari's name was missing read: Maharashtra: Senior Congress leader and former minister Padmakar Valvi joins BJPNitin Gadkari, while dismissing Uddhav Thackeray's suggestion, has said the BJP has a system of selecting candidates for the elections and that the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader need not worry about the saffron party leaders. He stated, \"The suggestion of Thackeray is immature and ridiculous. There is a system of giving tickets to candidates in BJP,\" reported PTI read: Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Ajit Pawar-led NCP to contest on THESE four seats in Maharashtra: ReportIn Maharashtra, the opposition MVA comprises the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress Gadkari stated that Uddhav Thackeray's invite came much before the BJP's discussion on the distribution of tickets in Maharashtra ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Also read: Maharashtra, UP, Andhra to spearhead ₹2.1 trillion toll project revivalLast week, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis mocked the Shive Sena (UBT) chief while responding to the offer extended to Nitin Gadkari to contest as a candidate of the opposition. He said that it was like a man in the street offering someone the US president's post read: Maharashtra news: 'Tourism zone' with amusement parks, hotels, eateries and more to be set up near Navi Mumbai airportDevendra Fadnavis noted that Nitin Gadkari is a prominent leader of the BJP and his name was excluded from the first list as seat-sharing discussions between the BJP and its allies were not complete and the list did not have names from Maharashtra.(With inputs from PTI)

MENAFN13032024007365015876ID1107973381