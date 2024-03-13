Home Ministry To Set Up Helpline For Those Seeking Indian Citizenship Under CAA Check Details

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Two days after notifying the rules for implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on March 13 stated that a helpline number would be available soon to assist applicants government, in an official tweet, said that CAA applicants can make free calls from anywhere in India and get information related to the new law, adding that the helpline will be available from 8 am to 8 pm MHA spokesperson shared the information on X.“Helpline Number to assist applicants of Indian citizenship under #CAA -2019 is being started soon. Applicants can make free calls from anywhere in India & get info. related to CAA-2019. Helpline to be available from 8 am to 8 pm.”On March 11, the MHA notified the Citizenship Amendment Act's rules READ: CAA rules notified: Here is what the 2019 Bill on Citizenship Amendment Act proposedThe law will pave the way for Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Christian, and Parsi refugees, who came to India before December 31, 2014, from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan to acquire Indian citizenship without having a valid passport of these countries or an Indian visa Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 was passed in Parliament in December 2019. The Lok Sabha passed the Bill on December 9 while the Rajya Sabha passed it on December 11 protest against the CAA, the MHA released a statement, to allay fears of discrimination against Muslims in India, saying 18 crore Indian Muslims have equal rights like their Hindu counterparts and no citizen would be asked to produce any documents to prove citizenship.\"Indian Muslims need not worry as CAA has not made any provision to impact their citizenship and has nothing to do with the present 18 crore Indian Muslims, who have equal rights like their Hindu counterparts. No Indian citizen would be asked to produce any document to prove his citizenship after this Act,\" the ministry said in the statement READ: 'CAA does not cancel...': Govt issues statement for 18 crore Indian Muslims amid protestsThe government said due to the persecution of minorities in some Muslim countries, \"the name of Islam was badly tarnished\".\"However, Islam, being a peaceful religion, never preaches or suggests hatred/violence/any persecution on religious grounds. This Act, showing compassion and compensation for the persecution, protects Islam from being tarnished in the name of persecution,\" it added government said the concern of a section of the people that the CAA is against Muslims is \"unjustifiable\".
