Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal Wins Vote Of Confidence, Third In Over A Year

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal won a parliamentary vote of confidence on Wednesday, a week after he formed his third coalition in just over a year to head a government which is dominated by the liberal communists, a former Maoist guerrilla leader in the Himalayan nation sandwiched between China and India, formed a coalition cabinet including the Nepali Congress party and other smaller groups last year changed allies this month saying he was not given a free hand READ: Historic Nepal elections significant for India, amid China's overturesThe new cabinet is dominated by the liberal Nepal Communist Party (UML) and includes several other smaller groups. He had also headed a coalition with the UML briefly after the 2022 elections Speaker Dev Raj Ghimire said Dahal won 157 votes against the 138 required in the 275-member parliament, while 110 lawmakers voted against him.\"I was let down several times ... and was forced to form a new coalition cabinet, which is just a regular political process,\" Dahal said in parliament on Wednesday, referring to the Nepali Congress, which is now the main opposition party READ: Ex-guerrilla leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' takes oath as Nepal's new Prime MinisterNepali Congress said after the break-up last week that the prime minister had deceived it by dumping it from the cabinet without any notice led a decade-long insurgency from 1996 which caused 17,000 deaths before he joined mainstream politics under the 2006 peace deal overseen by the United Nations READ: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda today: Here's what to expectHe is serving a third time as prime minister but did not complete the full five-year term during his previous stints has had 13 governments since it abolished its 239-year-old monarchy in 2008 and became a republic has hampered growth of the $40 billion economy and thousands of young Nepalis are heading abroad - mainly to the Middle East, South Korea and Malaysia - for work has extensive social and economic ties with India, a key donor. China is also pouring in aid and investment in infrastructure to woo Kathmandu as an ally.

MENAFN13032024007365015876ID1107973366