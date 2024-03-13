Lovely Climate? Read This Before You Move To B'lore

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Bengaluru: In mid-2023, Vikas and Shruti Jha decided to return to India, after living in Singapore for nearly 13 years. They were torn between Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru as the city of choice. Though the couple, in their mid-40s, had their families in Mumbai and Kolkata, they eventually picked Bengaluru, sometimes called the 'garden city' because of how leafy the city is, or was.

MENAFN13032024007365015876ID1107973363