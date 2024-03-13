Cabinet Clears ₹8,399 Crore Delhi Metro Rail Expansion Project

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved the expansion of Delhi metro line at a project cost of ₹8,399 crore to improve public transport in the capital by adding two rail corridors, an official statement said new lines will be ready for public use by March 2026, Union minister for information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur told reporters at a briefing cabinet also approved deals to enhance cooperation between India and Bhutan in the areas of energy efficiency and bilateral trade in food and petroleum. The government also cleared the India Middle East economic corridor project that was signed in February metro expansion project will connect Inderlok and Indraprastha with a 12.3 kilometre rail line and Lajpat Nagar and Saket by an 8.3 kilometre line. Thakur said that the project will help reduce fossil-fuel consumption and transport cost for people and improve ease of living total project cost of ₹8,399 crore would be funded by the Centre, government of Delhi, and international funding agencies.\"The Inderlok - Indraprastha corridor will be an extension of the Green Line and will provide interchange with the Red, Yellow, Airport Line, Magenta, Violet and Blue Lines, while the Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block corridor will connect the Silver, Magenta, Pink and Violet Lines,\" the statement said, adding that the Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block corridor will be entirely elevated and have eight stations, while the Inderlok-Indraprastha corridor mostly underground with a total of 10 stations Inderlok-Indraprastha line will provide enhanced connectivity to the Bahadurgarh region of Haryana as commuters from these areas will be able to travel on the Green Line to directly reach Indraprastha as well as various other areas of central and east Delhi, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) operates a network of 391 kilometres consisting of 286 stations to a question on whether the Cabinet of the current government would again meet, with the Election Commission likely to announce the Lok Sabha poll schedule, Thakur said that the Union cabinet can meet and take decisions till the last day of the government in office a bid to boost economic diplomacy with Bhutan, the cabinet has given its approval of signing of a memorandum of understanding between the government of India and the Royal Government of Bhutan on supply of petroleum, oil, lubricants and related products from India to Bhutan memorandum of understanding will promote bilateral trade in the hydrocarbon sector and secure long-term supply of petroleum products to Bhutan MoU between the two countries for extending co­operation in the field of energy efficiency and energy conservation was also approved part of this MoU, India aims to assist Bhutan to enhance energy efficiency in the household sector by promoting star-labelling programme developed by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency.\"The formulation of building codes, to suite the climate condition of Bhutan, will be facilitated based with India's experience. Creation of a pool of energy professionals at Bhutan is envisaged by institutionalizing training of energy auditors,\" the statement said MoU has been prepared by the Union ministry of power in consultation with ministry of external affairs (MEA) and department for promotion of industry and internal Trade (DPIIT). It is also aimed at enabling exchange of information, data and technical experts related to energy efficiency and energy conservation between India and Bhutan will analyze energy efficiency policies and cooperation in the field of energy efficiency research and technology deployment. The third MoU with Bhutan approved on Wednesday is on food safety signing of the agreement between Bhutan Food and Drug Authority (BFDA), and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) will facilitate the trade between two neighboring countries. BFDA will issue a health certificate as a proof of compliance with the requirements prescribed by FSSAI, while exporting the products to India. This move, according to the government, will promote ease of doing business and reduce compliance cost on both sides bilateral agreements gain significance as Bhutan, a friendly neighbour, also has strategic importance given that it also shares borders with China another decision aimed at boosting India's standing in the geopolitical landscape, the cabinet gave its ex-post facto approval to the Inter-Governmental Framework Agreement (IGFA) that was signed on 13 February, 2024 between the government of India and the government of the United Arab Emirates for the empowerment and operation of the India-Middle East Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). The aim of the IGFA is to enhance bilateral relations and to further strengthen the relations between the two countries in the ports, maritime and logistics sectors IGFA includes areas of cooperation between the two countries with the objective of exploring further potential of future joint investment and collaboration in respect of development of the IMEC. The agreement contains detailed framework for cooperation between the two countries. The cooperation will be based on a set of mutually agreed upon principles, guidelines and agreements consistent with the relevant rules and regulations of the countries' jurisdictions.

MENAFN13032024007365015876ID1107973360