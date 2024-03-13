Lok Sabha 2024: Yaduveer Krishnadatta Wadiyar Of Mysore Royal Family To Contest On BJP Ticket

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday named Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar of the Mysore royal family from Mysuru Lok Sabha seat in the second list of candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections saffron party replaced the two-term sitting MP Pratap Simha with the US-educated YKC Wadiyar of the Mysore royal family. Wadiyar is the adopted son of Pramodadevi Wadiyar, whose late husband Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar had also represented the Mysore Lok Sabha seat four times in the 1980s and 1990s BJP today released the second list of candidates-having the names of 72 candidates-for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The second list includes the names of prominent faces like Anurag Thakur, former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Basavaraj Bommai, Piyush Goyal, and Anil Baluni Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways of India, is set to contest the Lok Sabha polls from the Nagpur Assembly seat Read | Govt announces new scheme to promote electric mobility, sets aside ₹500 croreThe list fields Tejaswi Surya, BJP's youth wing chief, from Bangalore South, and former Karnataka chief minister Basavraj Bommai from Haveri. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting in India Anurag Thakur is set to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh Karnataka, Union minister Pralhad Joshi will fight from Dharwad while former chief minister B S Yediyurappa's son B Y Raghavendra will contest from Shimoga Read | Tata Motors signs MoU with Tamil Nadu govt to set up vehicle manufacturing unitIn Delhi, the saffron party has announced two new candidates -Harsh Malhotra from East Delhi and Yogendra Chandolia from North West Delhi chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni has been fielded from Garhwal in Uttarakhand Read | Lok Sabha 2024: ₹1 lakh, 50% quota in jobs - Congress' 5 guarantees for womenIt is important to note that the BJP has re-nominated three union ministers, and three chief ministers in its second list. It also features candidates from 11 states and union territories across India this month, the BJP had announced its first list of more than 190 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, due in April-May.
