Bengaluru Water Shortage: Congress MLC BK Hariprasad Claims 'No Serious' Crisis' Citizens Cry Foul

- Live Mint) "While thousands of residents in Bangalore are grappling with severe water scarcity, Karnataka Congress MLC BK Hariprasad's claim that there is no serious crisis in the city has sparked outrage Congress leader on March 13 also accused the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to play politics of water.\"During summers, always we have problems for two months because of the kind of expansion that has taken place that is huge. There is no serious crisis of water, we have borewells, tankers...they (BJP) are trying to play politics out of water, they are speaking about releasing water to Tamil Nadu but that is not our job, Central Water Commission takes that decision...\" news agency ANI quoted Hariprasad as saying, there is no respite in sight for people in Bangalore and many are calling for a shift to online work or work-from-home until the beginning of monsoon season READ: Bengaluru water crisis: From using milk tankers, fixing rates, filling lakes to fines; How the city is tackling droughtSpeaking about the water crisis in the city, Sanjeev, a resident told ANI, \"Usually the water crisis used to get solved easily but this time as we can see in the news, this is the time I am hearing about water crisis this much...if we get work-from-home option, that will be helpful.\"Anuj, another resident, said, \"We have an acute water shortage right now in Bengaluru and it is very difficult to survive and do our day-to-day chores. I believe that working from home is something that should be implemented for all employees. It will lower the burden and people can go to their hometown and work. It will also be helpful for those who can't go out of the city due to financial constraints or the nature of work.\"From March to May, Bengaluru needs about eight thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water, according to the Karnataka government, and about 34 TMC water is in reservoirs currently tackle the water crisis, Bangloreans are implementing various measures like using recycled water for washing and cleaning, using unused milk tankers to ferry water, issuing instructions to stop washing cars and balconies with drinking water, and so on announces strict measures
The state government has announced a slew of measures to prevent water misuse. They include:
1) The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) banned the use of drinking (potable) water in swimming pools. Violators of this order will face a fine of ₹5,000 with an additional penalty of ₹500 per day.2) BWSSB issued an order on March 7 banning potable water use for non-essential purposes.3) BWSSB is taking measures to install filter borewells and construct water plants as over 3,000 borewells have been reported to have dried up in the city.4) BWSSB extended the registration deadlines for private water tanker owners till March 15 to encourage more water suppliers and tackle the water mafia.5) Bengaluru City District Collector KA Dayanand issued a circular fixing rates for water tankers agency inputs.
