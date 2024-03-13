Prasar Bharati Launches News Sharing Platform PB-SHABD. Details Here.

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "Prasar Bharati launched a news sharing service on Wednesday to provide updates in audio, video, text and photographic format to media organisations. Union Minister Anurag Thakur indicated that PB-SHABD service would be offered free of cost for the first year as an introductory offer. It will provide news stories in all major Indian languages across fifty categories.

