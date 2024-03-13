Ravichandran Ashwin Claims Top Spot In ICC Test Bowling Rankings Following India's Series Win Over England

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a remarkable feat, Ravichandran Ashwin has secured the coveted position of the number 1 ranked Test bowler in the world, solidifying his brilliance in the international cricket arena in the last couple of seasons.

India emerged triumphant against England in the 5th Test held in Dharamsala, thanks to splendid centuries by Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma, complemented by a stellar five-wicket haul from the indomitable Ravichandran Ashwin. This comprehensive victory saw India outclassing England by an innings and 64 runs, securing a 4-1 scoreline in the five-match series.

The match unfolded with England batting first, managing a score of 218 in their first innings. India's response was nothing short of dominance, as they posted an imposing total of 477, establishing a commanding lead of 259 runs. Shubman Gill's exquisite century of 110 runs and Rohit Sharma's brilliant contribution of 103 runs were instrumental in building India's formidable total.

Ravichandran Ashwin, India's spin maestro, then showcased his bowling brilliance by dismantling the English batting lineup, claiming a remarkable five-wicket haul. His exceptional performance was ably supported by fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and spinner Kuldeep Yadav, both of whom scalped two wickets each, further tightening India's grip on the match.

England's second innings saw them bundled out for 195 runs, unable to withstand the relentless bowling attack led by Ashwin. While Joe Root exhibited resilience with a score of 84 runs, and Jonny Bairstow contributed with 39 runs, it wasn't enough to counter India's formidable lead and consistent bowling prowess.

Noteworthy was the contribution of Shoaib Bashir for England, who registered a five-wicket haul in India's first innings, attempting to stem the flow of runs. However, the collective strength of India's batting lineup and the brilliance of their bowlers proved insurmountable for the English side.

With this resounding victory, India concluded the five-match series against England with an impressive 4-1 scoreline, affirming their dominance and fortifying their position in international Test cricket. The match in Dharamsala will be remembered as a testament to India's all-around cricketing excellence, with standout performances from key players shaping the narrative of a memorable series triumph.

Also Read:

'Unthinkable to exclude Virat Kohli': Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Irfan hits back at critics