Threat Grows: Pro-Khalistanis Armed With Swords And Spears Try To Corner Top Indian Diplomat In Canada (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A group of Khalistan supporters armed with daggers, swords, and spears staged a protest at Edmonton in Alberta, Canada, against India's high commissioner to the country, resulting in a tense and prolonged demonstration marked by anti-India slogans. The protest unfolded during an event organized by the Indo-Canadian Chamber of Commerce (ICCC) on March 11, where Indian diplomat Sanjay Kumar Verma was in attendance.

In a statement, Verma said,“The pro-Khalistan elements tried to disrupt the event, but they did not have any success”. The number of protesters outside the venue, the Evario Events Center, was approximately 80.

Given the threat perception, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), responsible for diplomatic security, along with the Edmonton Police Service blocked the protesters gathered outside from gaining entry to the venue or preventing the event from taking place.

Verma was escorted into the venue by a security detail, which also ensured he safely left the centre after the event concluded late on Monday evening.

SFJ had, in fact, issued flyers prior to the event identifying the organisers from ICCC. This included its Edmonton chapter chair Ravi Prakash Singh, who described the event as the“most successful” held by the chamber in Edmonton. Singh said the event was“non-political, non-religious” and“purely about business and trade between India and Canada”.

Reports indicate that the pro-Khalistan protesters resorted to derogatory chants and slogans directed at Verma, disrupting the event and creating a hostile environment. Edmonton police intervened to physically restrain the protesters as they attempted to approach the vehicle believed to be transporting the Indian diplomat.

Amidst the chaos, an anti-corruption investigative journalist from Canada recounted an incident where a protester accosted him, falsely accusing him of racism and attempting to incite violence among the crowd. Despite the journalist's compliance with the event's regulations and his peaceful observation from a distance, the protester forcibly grabbed his camera and attempted to provoke the crowd. When confronted by the police, the protester denied any wrongdoing, exacerbating tensions further.

A similar attempt was made earlier this month as the Indian High Commissioner attended an event organised by the Surrey Board of Trade in the town of British Columbia on March 2.

SFJ's general counsel Gurpatwant Pannun has said pro-Khalistan elements will“continue to target Verma”. The protests are being held in connection with the killing of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey on June 18 last year, which caused a rupture in the bilateral relationship after Trudeau stated in the House of Commons three months later there were“credible allegations” of a potential link between Indian agents and the murder.

The diplomatic relations between India and Canada have soured in recent times, notably following remarks made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau regarding the killing of Nijjar, designated as a terrorist in India.