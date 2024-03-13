Bengaluru Water Crisis: Residents Express Woes, Accuse Tanker Owners Of Soaring Prices Despite BWSSB Norms

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Residents of Garavebavi Palya in Bengaluru are facing an acute water crisis as tanker rates surge beyond affordable limits, prompting protests against the exploitative practices of tanker owners. Despite fixed water rates set by Jalmandali, the reality on the ground paints a starkly different picture, leaving residents grappling with empty tanks and exorbitant prices.

In a recent reality check, it was revealed that tanker owners are flouting the mandated rates, demanding prices well above the stipulated amounts. BWSSB's regulations dictate prices of 600 INR for a 6000-liter tanker, 700 INR for an 8000-liter tanker, and 1,000 INR for a 12,000-liter tanker, residents lament that they are being forced to pay exorbitant amounts, further exacerbating their financial woes.

Bengaluru water crisis: Techies leaving city over water shortage, DyCM claims BJP is politicising issue

"The tanker owners don't care about fixed rates; they ask for whatever price suits them," expressed one frustrated resident. Amidst the chaos, tales of exploitation echo through the community, with residents recounting instances where tanker owners demanded as much as 800 INR for a mere 4,000 litres of water.

Bengaluru water crisis: BWSSB issues stern warning, penalty for using Cauvery water in swimming pools

The frustration culminated in protests, with residents taking to the streets to voice their grievances against both the tanker mafia and the inefficacy of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). Banners were torn, empty bins displayed, and impassioned cries for justice reverberated through the neighbourhood.

"The BWSSB expects us to display banners, but how can we do so when there's no water to speak of?" lamented a resident.